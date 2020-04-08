On March 26, 2020 Wayne Joseph Knell, Sr. passed away. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938 in Maryland to the late Clarence and Hazel Knell (nee, Couch).
Wayne served our country in the United States Air Force. He then went on and retired from Procter and Gamble. Wayne was a gifted mechanic who's hobbies included rebuilding cars and motors.
He was the father of Wayne Joseph Knell, II and his wife Lisa Spooner Knell and Michele Jennifer Knell Geckle and her husband Matthew Joseph Geckle; grandfather of Wayne Joseph Knell, III, Nicholas Scott Knell, Richard Thomas Folderauer and Faith Noel Folderauer; brother of Clarence Knell, Sr., Paul Knell, I, Leslie Knell, Sr., Karen Knell Pappas, and Kurt Knell, Sr. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 8, 2020