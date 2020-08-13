Wayne L. Collins, 59

SALISBURY - Wayne Lee Collins died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of Dorothy Collins Wright and the late George Perdue. Since birth, he was raised by his stepfather, Sylvester A. Briddell.

He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1979 and enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was discharged in 1986, having served as a tank operator during both tours. He was a professional carpenter and was employed for many years with Leon Foreman Carpet Services in Berlin. He was also employed by Salisbury Nursing Home for several years.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his sisters, Tanya Smith and Antoinette Briddell, both of Salisbury, Lavessa Roach of Seaford, Yolanda Perdue of Pensacola, Fla., and Lisa Perdue of Berlin; a brother, Tony Perdue of Newark, Md.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Briddell Terrance; and a niece, Hope Terrance.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







