1/
Wayne L. Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne L. Collins, 59
SALISBURY - Wayne Lee Collins died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of Dorothy Collins Wright and the late George Perdue. Since birth, he was raised by his stepfather, Sylvester A. Briddell.
He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1979 and enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was discharged in 1986, having served as a tank operator during both tours. He was a professional carpenter and was employed for many years with Leon Foreman Carpet Services in Berlin. He was also employed by Salisbury Nursing Home for several years.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his sisters, Tanya Smith and Antoinette Briddell, both of Salisbury, Lavessa Roach of Seaford, Yolanda Perdue of Pensacola, Fla., and Lisa Perdue of Berlin; a brother, Tony Perdue of Newark, Md.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Briddell Terrance; and a niece, Hope Terrance.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved