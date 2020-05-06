Wayne R. Peterson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne R. Peterson passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his son by his side. He was born on July 19, 1942 in Cambridge and was the son of the late Ralph C. Peterson and Mildred Taylor Peterson.
Wayne was a 1960 graduate from Cambridge High School. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He attended Marquette University, in Michigan, while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
In his youth, he played Little League Baseball, was active in Dorchester County 4-H and earned many awards as a Boy Scout. In later years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and helping with the family farm. He grew up in the Methodist faith at Friendship United Methodist Church at Aireys. Wayne retired from DuPont's in Seaford with 40 plus years to his credit.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his devoted son, Eric Peterson (Carol Lee); two grandchildren, Emilee and Axel Peterson; three stepchildren; and former wife, Edith, the mother of his son. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Slacum (Terry) and their daughters, Allison Shockley and Angela Turner and their families and many cousins and friends. Wayne was predeceased by infant twin daughters and his maternal grandparents, George W. and Lorena Taylor and his paternal grandparents, Axel R. and Esther C. Peterson.
Services will be private at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Vroman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Doris Weber, 5163 Maple Dam Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Dorchester Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved