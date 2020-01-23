SALISBURY - Weldon Collins died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the home he shared with his companion of 25 years. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Dorothy Sutton Collins and Howard Samuel Collins.

A 1958 graduate of Washington High School in Princess Anne, he briefly worked at Campbell Soup and was then hired by Perdue Farms, which at the time had a payroll of 36 employees. He remained there in the accounting field for 44 years, retiring as an Account Analyst.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Collins; a granddaughter; his brother, Vaughn Collins; two nephews; and his longtime partner, Dayle Rayne Rounds.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



