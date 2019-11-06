Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Memorial service 2:00 PM American Legion Post 94 Princess Anne , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weldon Holland Massey, III, or "Holly" as he was known to many in his hometown of Crisfield, slipped peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 with his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law, and brother by his side.

Holly was the son of the late Lucille P. and Weldon H. "Junie" Massey, II of Crisfield. Born Oct. 23, 1946, he graduated from Crisfield High School in 1964, spent most of his adult life living and working in the town in which he was raised, and moved to his son's farm in the Perryhawkin area of Somerset County in 2016.

Holly was a proud veteran, having served honorably in the Army National Guard's 1229th Transportation Unit. As a Boy Scout, Holly received a commendation for a water rescue that saved the life of a child. He was a school bus driver for several years for Somerset County Schools in the Crisfield area, was co-owner of the former Massey Chevrolet-Oldsmobile Inc. car dealership in Crisfield, was a proud lifetime member of the NRA, and a faithful donor to several charities.

Holly was an avid outdoorsman – fishing, hunting, and boating enthusiast, and he enjoyed passing on his passion for the outdoors to his son and grandchildren. He cherished his time spent with his family and friends, telling stories, spinning "yarns", and making others laugh. But his favorite pastime by far was spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Holly was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Lee Cooper-Burhman, whom he loved dearly; as well as an uncle, Donnie Massey; and aunts, Annette Massey and Kathylee Pusey-Rautio.

He is survived by his faithful wife, caregiver, best friend, and companion of over 42 years and the Love of His Life, Felda Cooper Massey; a son, Kevin and his wife Jessica of Princess Anne; four grandchildren – Amber Lee (Dylan Wooters) of Salisbury, Courtney Massey (Cody Riggin), Airman 1st Class Kevin R. Massey (Kaylee Thibault), and Sarah Massey all of Princess Anne; his brother, Dr. Dean Massey and sister-in-law Gail, of Crisfield; a nephew, USN Chief Steven Massey (Valerie) of San Diego, Calif.; and an especially close cousin, Anita Harris, her husband Jimmie and their three sons, of Crisfield. Also surviving are cousins, Raven (Ron) Gemmill of Michigan, and Walter "Brud" Rautio, Jr. and Wren Johnson of Florida and their families; two great-grandchildren; three great-nephews; a great-niece; and a special "extra" grandson, Airman 1st Class Thomas Rentschler of Princess Anne.

A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Holly's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne, with Trent Molnar officiating. Dinner and fellowship will immediately follow. Urn interment will be held privately with family at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Holly's family is asking that donations be made in Holly's memory to:

Final arrangements are being handled by Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences, please visit





