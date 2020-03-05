DELMAR - Wellington P. "Pete" Chew died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home in Delmar. Born in East Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late Percy Edward Chew and Emma L. Tufts Chew.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired as a lineman from Delmarva Power after many years of service and was a member of the Vingt Cinq Club. He was also a member of the Salisbury Moose.
He is survived by a son, Bryan Chew of Delmar; a daughter, Sharon Murphy of Salisbury; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Chew; a son, William Chew; brothers, Charles, Norman, James and Robert Chew; and a sister, Virginia Hoban.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment with military honors was held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020