DELMAR - Wellington P. "Pete" Chew died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home in Delmar. Born in East Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late Percy Edward Chew and Emma L. Tufts Chew.He served in the U.S. Army during World War II . He retired as a lineman from Delmarva Power after many years of service and was a member of the Vingt Cinq Club. He was also a member of the Salisbury Moose.He is survived by a son, Bryan Chew of Delmar; a daughter, Sharon Murphy of Salisbury; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Chew; a son, William Chew; brothers, Charles, Norman, James and Robert Chew; and a sister, Virginia Hoban.A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment with military honors was held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.