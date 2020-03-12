DELMAR - Wendall Jay Brunk died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. Born in Lima, Ohio, his parents were the late Norman Henry and Clara Irene Hartman Brunk.

He was a member of Salisbury Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Ruth Yoder Brunk; his children, Regina Gascho of Resaca, Ga., Nadine Amstutz of Hope, Ind., James Brunk of Salisbury, Suzanne Reinford of Chaffee, N.Y., Rachelle Diaz of Salisbury, Darya Kraemer of Hammond, Ill., and Daniel Brunk of Parsonsburg; 23 grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Nolan Brunk of Logan, Ohio, Sharon Renno of Danville, Pa., Wesley Brunk of Carbon Hill, Ohio, Pat Miller of Seaboard, N.C., and Elaine Brunk of Logan, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Brunk.

A funeral service was held Monday, March 9, 2020, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Salisbury Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



