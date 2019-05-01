Wendell Larry Watkins, went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019. Born on March 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Edward and Edna Watkins.
Larry leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Andrea and her husband, Michael Riggins (Severn, Maryland); two grandchildren, Kennedy and Austin Riggins; two sisters, Celestine Dorsey and Sharon Wood (both of Cambridge, Md.); one brother, Edward and his wife, Rachel Watkins (Mitchellville, Md.); one niece, five nephews, five great nieces, two great nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church Cambridge with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in Waugh Cemetery.
Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in NewsZapMD on May 1, 2019