Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616

CAMBRIDGE - Wendell Olie Foxwell passed away peacefully the morning of April 10, 2020 at

Born March 1, 1926 in Crapo, he was a son of the late Olie L. and Mattie V. Foxwell. During his years of attending the local schools he also helped out on the family farm. He graduated from high school at age 16 in 1942. Wendell went on to proudly serve his country as a US Marine during the

Upon returning home Wendell married his first wife Peggy. They were blessed with two children, Stephen and Kathie. Peggy passed away in 1971.

After his military service, Wendell began a long career in automotive sales, commencing with B. J. Linthicum and Sons, and continuing with dealership after the business was sold and moved from Race Street to Route 50. He said he had a successful career by following the Golden Rule, treating people right, being honest, telling the truth and giving good advice. Over the years he received many awards and accolades for his work. When retiring in 2006 after over 57 years in the business, he gratified the fact that he had sold vehicles to four generations in the same family and cherished the many friends and relationships he had made.

Wendell married his second wife Bertha Rogers in 1972. After only a couple months of marriage she passed away suddenly. In 1976 he married Alice Schuyler. Together they enjoyed 41 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.

As a younger man, Wendell was very active in many athletic endeavors including softball, and participating in several local bowling leagues. Every year he had a garden. He loved to see things grow and then enjoyed giving most away to friends and neighbors. Reading was a favorite pastime and read several papers every day.

During his latter years he "dabbled" in local politics and liked to attend the City and County Council meetings and was an active participant. He had a substantial interest in Cambridge and the community; he served on many boards including City Zoning Board of Appeals, County Zoning Board of Appeals, Dorchester County Social Services, Dorchester General Hospital Association Board, Senior Citizens Board and United Agency Board.

Wendell was a member of the VFW, American Legion Post 91,

Wendell was beloved by family and his many friends. He had a warm and gracious personality that endeared him to those he met. He enjoyed being around people and treated everyone as a friend. His kindness, warmth and generosity will be missed by the many.

Surviving is his son, Stephen W. Foxwell; daughter, Kathie E. Chipouras and husband Lou; grandchildren, Joshua Foxwell, Jeremiah Foxwell, David Foxwell, Daniel Foxwell; great-grandchildren, Helena, Oliver and Leon; nephew, Kermit Foxwell, Jr.; cousin, Nancy Robinson. He also had a strong and enduring relationship with his step-children, Hobart Rogers, Faye Adams, JoAnn Baker, Andrea Wright, Melvin "Zeke" Willey, William "Billy" Willey, Robert "Bobby" Willey and their children and grandchildren. Wendell was very appreciative of the dedication of caregiver Gloria Wright. He and Gloria developed a strong bond and enjoyed many activities together.

Preceding him in death besides his parents and wives is a brother, Kermit Foxwell.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Wendell will be laid to rest at Dorchester Memorial Park during a private service. A memorial service will be held later during the summer.

Wendell's wishes was to have his grandchildren, step children, son in law and nephew serve as his pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to First Baptist Church 501 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





