SALISBURY - Wendell Lindberg Townsend died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born near Pocomoke City, he was the son of the late Willie E. Townsend and Edith C. Brown Townsend.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of Rock Christian Fellowship and elder of Olivet Christian Church. He worked for E.S. Adkins for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He served as a girls softball coach for Wicomico County.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mildred Pennewell Townsend; a daughter, Marianne Smack of Eden; and a son, W. Alan Townsend of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn E Owens; and a brother, Everett E. Townsend.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Olivet Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 31, 2019