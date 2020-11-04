Wendy A. Norene, 57

CAMBRIDGE - Wendy A. Norene passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1963 in Johnstown, Penn. to Jeanne Thomas Norene and the late William Arthur Norene.

Wendy loved animals. She always had a soft spot for her cats. She also loved reading, especially Science Fiction novels.

Wendy is survived by her mother, Jeanne Norene, of Cambridge. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as her brother David F. Norene, who passed away on December 23, 2014.

A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







