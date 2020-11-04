1/
Wendy A. Norene
Wendy A. Norene, 57
CAMBRIDGE - Wendy A. Norene passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1963 in Johnstown, Penn. to Jeanne Thomas Norene and the late William Arthur Norene.
Wendy loved animals. She always had a soft spot for her cats. She also loved reading, especially Science Fiction novels.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Jeanne Norene, of Cambridge. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as her brother David F. Norene, who passed away on December 23, 2014.
A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
