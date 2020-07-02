1/
Dr. Wilbert C. Larson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Wilbert C. Larson, 75
FRUITLAND - Dr. Wilbert Corry Larson died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Monroe, La., he was the son of the late Wilbert Sanford Larson and Eleanor Baughman Larson.
He was a faithful member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and was also a member of the Council on Exceptional Children. He served with the Peace Corps in Liberia for two years and received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He taught at Eastern Kentucky University, Delta State University, University of Wisconsin Superior and retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2015.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra Sue Larson; two brothers, Darryl Larson of Ramona, Calif., and Michael Larson of Daytona Beach, Fla.; a sister, Mary Tetrev of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and five nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Riverside United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riverside United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Riverside United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved