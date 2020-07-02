Dr. Wilbert C. Larson, 75

FRUITLAND - Dr. Wilbert Corry Larson died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Monroe, La., he was the son of the late Wilbert Sanford Larson and Eleanor Baughman Larson.

He was a faithful member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and was also a member of the Council on Exceptional Children. He served with the Peace Corps in Liberia for two years and received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He taught at Eastern Kentucky University, Delta State University, University of Wisconsin Superior and retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2015.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra Sue Larson; two brothers, Darryl Larson of Ramona, Calif., and Michael Larson of Daytona Beach, Fla.; a sister, Mary Tetrev of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and five nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Riverside United Methodist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







