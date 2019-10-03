PRINCESS ANNE - Willard Lee Ross Sr. died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Ethel Riggin Ross.
He worked as a scale operator for Somerset County. Prior to that he was a certified mechanic and body shop painter for 15 years at Barr International Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Vitelli Ross; sons, Willard Ross Jr., Michael A. Ross, all of Princess Anne; a daughter, Lisa Colona of Pocomoke City; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept., 2019, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was in Perryhawkin Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019