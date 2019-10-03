Willard L. Ross Sr. (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • - Ron & Cindy Mayr
Service Information
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD
21853
(410)-651-0990
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PRINCESS ANNE - Willard Lee Ross Sr. died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Ethel Riggin Ross.
He worked as a scale operator for Somerset County. Prior to that he was a certified mechanic and body shop painter for 15 years at Barr International Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Vitelli Ross; sons, Willard Ross Jr., Michael A. Ross, all of Princess Anne; a daughter, Lisa Colona of Pocomoke City; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept., 2019, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was in Perryhawkin Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.