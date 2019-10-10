SALISBURY - Willena Frances Henry "Bobbie" Cragg, died Thursday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, her parents were the late William Henry and Della Dundon Henry.

She graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1939 and New York State University at Buffalo in 1943. She taught high school Home Economics for several years before joining Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Allentown, Pa. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury since 1968, and a longtime member and a past Director of the Altar Guild.

She is survived by her four daughters, Dara Hanna, Cathy Breuer, Patty Reed and Connie Crim; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Cragg; her sister, Ruth Phillips Schultz; and her brother, Henry O Phillips.

A Memorial Service of Holy Eucharist will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service in the Parish House of St. Peter's Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



