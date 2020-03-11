Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Alexander "Bill" Combs. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 11:00 AM Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church Cambridge , MD View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church Cambridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Alexander Combs the beloved husband of the late Dale Ann Combs, was surrounded in love, on both sides, as he left this earthly life, crossing over on Friday, March 6, 2020. He has been set free. His heart is happy.

Bill was also preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Fanny; his in-laws, Anton and Helen Kral; his brother, Michael; and sister-in-law Joy.

He is survived by his five children: Susan Carol, William Alexander Jr., Kathleen Frances, Amy Elizabeth and Jill Helen. Their spouses: Ronald Foushee, Diane Combs, William "Bill" Wallace, Sam Taylor, and Bryan Updyke. Bill and Dale loved and adored their eight grandchildren: Margaret Frances Wallace, Sarah Dale Wallace, Bryanna Elizabeth Updyke - her finance James Ash, Mackenzie Lyn Taylor, Liam Alexander Combs III, Cameron Jeppie Foushee, Shelby Lynn Taylor and Audra Christine Combs. Bill is also survived by a multitude of other loving family members and amazing friends.

The family invites all who knew Bill to a celebration of his life, to be held this Friday, March 13, 2020 starting at 12 p.m., at the Waugh Chapel Methodist Church in Cambridge, Md., where he formerly sang in the choir. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County, 908 W. Isabella St, Salisbury, Maryland, 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





