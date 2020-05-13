Tangier Island - William Andrew "Billy Shoot" Parks, Jr. died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Born on May 21, 1970, he was a son of William Andrew Parks, Sr. and Loretta Star Parks of Tangier. A graduate of Tangier Combined School, he was lead tankerman with Vane Brothers where he has worked since 2005.
He was a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Loretta Parks of Tangier; his long-time girlfriend, Christine Parks of Tangier; his son, Bradley Parks (Hannah Windsor) of Princess Anne; his grandson, Brady Parks of Princess Anne; his brother, Carlton Parks (Glenenise Parks) of Dover, Del.; his grandmother, Katie Parks of Tangier; his nieces and nephews, CJ Parks, Kyle Parks, Toniesha Parks, and Marquia Baker; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert J. Parks, Rose Hammond, and Carl Parks.
Private services were held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 on Tangier Island. Interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier Island, VA 23440.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on May 13, 2020.