PARSONSBURG - William "Bill" Clayton Bicknell died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Cuttingsville, Vt., he was the son of the late Keith Clement Bicknell and Gertrude Mae Gilpin Bicknell.

He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts with a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Md., where he met his wife of 56 years, Lee Hardester Bicknell.

He pursued a career in insurance and real estate, working in family businesses in both Vermont and Maryland. He was an active servant in the Salisbury community and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a former President of the Salisbury Lions Club President and honored as a Lions' Melvin Jones Fellow.

He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Graham of Parsonsburg and Molly Poore of Harvest, Ala.; four grandchildren, William Graham of Minot, N.D., Susan Graham of Parsonsburg and Meredith Poore of Harvest, Ala.; brothers, Norman Bicknell and John Bicknell of Vermont, David Bicknell of Pennsylvania, Neil Bicknell of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and his brother, Roger Bicknell of Vermont.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



