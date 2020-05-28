William C. Catlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UPPER FAIRMOUNT â€" William C. â€œBlue Dotâ€� Catlin Sr. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elmer and Addie Dize Catlin.
He was a waterman.
He is survived by his son, William C. Catlin Jr.; a granddaughter, Reaganne Catlin; sisters, Mary Catlin and Robin Catlin; and a brother Irving Catlin.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
harold shindle jr
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved