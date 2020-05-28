UPPER FAIRMOUNT â€" William C. â€œBlue Dotâ€� Catlin Sr. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elmer and Addie Dize Catlin.

He was a waterman.

He is survived by his son, William C. Catlin Jr.; a granddaughter, Reaganne Catlin; sisters, Mary Catlin and Robin Catlin; and a brother Irving Catlin.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store