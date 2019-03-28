SALISBURY - William Clifton Moody died Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Vernon and Ruby Moody.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961–1965. He worked for 33 years at Dresser Wayne, then worked for Perdue at the Agriculture Recycle and Feed Mill in Laurel and Bridgeville. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Margaret Parrish Moody; children, Cheryl Lynn Moody of Laurel, Ann Travis of Delmar, Curtis Moody of Puyallup, Wash., John and Virgie Parrish of Laurel, Donella and David Hudson of Pocomoke City and Roseanne and Essel Farlow of Pittsville; four grandchildren; and his siblings, Dale Moody, Randall Moody, Delbert Moody, Belva Prater, Betty Louy and Vickie Lykins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cleburne, Garrison, Ronnie, Ricky and James; and one sister, Connie Henson.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was in Springhill Memory Gardens, with military honors.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019