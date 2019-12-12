PRINCESS ANNE - William David "Bill" Webster died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. His parents were the late William Emerick Webster and Carolyn Mumper Webster.
He was raised in Hebron and attended Mardela High School with the Class of 1990.
He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Helen Figgs; his sister, Jennifer Marie Tambur of Boston; and his uncles, Tom Mumper of Florida and Warren Webster of Laurel. He was predeceased by a sister, Lori Webster Clough.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Nelson UM Church in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019