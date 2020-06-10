April 5, 1938 - May 22, 2020
William David Byrd of Aulander, passed away on May 22, 2020 at his home in Aulander, N.C.
Mr. Byrd was born in Somerset County, Md. on April 5, 1938, a son of the late Granville Byrd and Lucille Marshall Byrd Morgan. David worked as a physicianâ€™s assistant for many years and enjoyed his work. David was proud to have served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He loved airplanes and wildlife and had a real thirst for knowledge. David was an avid gun collector and enjoyed showing his collection. Most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Donald Byrd; and a son, Eric David Byrd.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rita Morris Byrd; four sons, Keith Douglas (Susan) Byrd of Norfolk, Va., Todd Christopher (Terrill) Byrd of Vaccaville, Calif., Robert Warren (Libby) Morris, Jr. of Carrollton, Va., and Christopher (Dee Dee) Morris of Kelford, N.C.; a brother, Dennis (Jane) Morgan of Salisbury, Md.; three granddaughters, Brittany (Victoria) Odom, Stephanie Byrd and Jessica Morris; and three grandsons, Joshua Morris, Bradway Byrd and Nicholas Morris. Also surviving is a special cousin, Martha; and sister-in-law, June Byrd; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, N.C.
A celebration of life graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Job Cemetery, Aulander, N.C. Rev. Dennis Morgan officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 3, Vienna, MD 21869.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service â€" Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Byrd family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.