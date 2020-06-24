William Doyle "Bill" Robertson
1949 - 2020
TANGIER ISLAND - Mr. William Doyle "Bill" Robertson, Jr., loving husband of Betty Dean Robertson, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home on Tangier Island, VA. Born April 1, 1949 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late William Doyle Robertson, Sr. and Frances Whittaker Robertson.
Bill worked for Phillip Morris Company in Richmond, retiring after 34 years of dedicated service. Throughout his life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and later became a licensed taxidermist. Bill loved music and was a talented songwriter and poet. As a devout Christian, Bill loved Lord and was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his sons, Anthony Robertson and his friend, Barbara, Robert "Bobby" Robertson and his wife, Julie, and Andrew Scott "Scottie" Robertson; sisters, Joyce Ann Cooke, Susan Dowdy, and Sally Cole; grandchildren, Ashley, Amara, Brandon, Christopher, Anthony, Jr., Angela, and Christina; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Paige and Allison; stepchildren, Marlene McCready, MaryBeth Dise, and Dean Dise; step grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan, Deana, and Gregory; several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
A memorial service was held at the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Swain Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Swain Memorial United Methodist Church
