Bill,

You were my mentor when I first join the force, your wisdom and encouragement help me through the years. The soft shell craps from the shore, and the bull roasts and dances at the temple. I have had a special place in my heart for you and your family through the years and was just asking about you last week. Though we haven't communicated for awhile, I know if I had reached out we would have chatted like it was yesterday. You will always be missed by the people you touch through your life, GOD bless you for being part of my life. Have a peaceful sleep.

Ike

Friend