William Edwin
Purnell, 97
William Edwin Purnell of Salisbury and formerly of Cockeysville and Crisfield, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Crisfield November 21, 1922, he was a son of the late Percy James and Lydia Sterling Purnell. His wife of 72 years, Kathryn M. "Kitty" Purnell, died June 4, 2018.
A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1941, he was a Detective with the Baltimore County Police Department working 20 years until his retirement in 1975. Following retirement he worked at T. Rowe Price for 10 years.
Mr. Purnell was a US Army Air Corps veteran serving during World War II in New Guinea and the Philippines. He held memberships with Immanuel United Methodist Church, Chesapeake Masonic Lodge #147 AF&AM where he was the oldest member, Tall Cedars of Lebanon – Baltimore Forest #45, Shriners International, Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion, former VFW Post #8274, DAV
, and Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044.
Bill enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his late wife, and he truly loved life.
He is survived by his brother, Percy James "P.J." Purnell and wife Bev of Crisfield; nephews and nieces, Robert James Purnell and wife Carol of Shelltown, William Edwin Purnell and wife Angie of Baltimore County, William James and Anne Purnell of Baltimore County, Catherine Love of Seaford, Teresa Waller of Salisbury, Lydia and Frank Snyder of Florida, Jane and Bob Taylor of Wilmington, and Barbara and Edison Ward of Hereford, N.C.; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his brothers, Colonel Sterling Purnell, US Army in 1992 and Robert Purnell, Maryland State Police and Somerset County Commissioner in 1995; and a niece, Pamela McCready in 2016.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Jim Riley, Jr. and a Masonic Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert H. Bradshaw, Jr., 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com