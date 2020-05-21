William F. Allen
SALISBURY â€" William Francis Allen died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. He was the son of the late Albert Gillis Allen and Marie Walls Allen.
A graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy and Cornell University, he earned a masterâ€™s degree from Duke University and a doctorate from Tulane University. He worked as a commercial mortgage banker in New Orleans and subsequently retired in central Florida.
He is survived by his four children, Elizabeth, Theresa, William and James; and seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jessie Ellis Allen.
A Liturgy of the Word will be held for the family at Bounds Funeral Home or at the graveside on Friday, May 22, 2020. Interment will be held in Parsons Cemetery.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Liturgy
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
