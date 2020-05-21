SALISBURY â€" William Francis Allen died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. He was the son of the late Albert Gillis Allen and Marie Walls Allen.

A graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy and Cornell University, he earned a masterâ€™s degree from Duke University and a doctorate from Tulane University. He worked as a commercial mortgage banker in New Orleans and subsequently retired in central Florida.

He is survived by his four children, Elizabeth, Theresa, William and James; and seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jessie Ellis Allen.

A Liturgy of the Word will be held for the family at Bounds Funeral Home or at the graveside on Friday, May 22, 2020. Interment will be held in Parsons Cemetery.





