Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-742-5141 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Tabernacle

HEBRON - William F. Patterson died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born on Jan. 16, 1939 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harry and Irene Carver Patterson.

Bill was a hard working man. He was also a very giving person, willing to help anyone at any time. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill loved to paint, fish and to go to the slots. He also enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.

William is survived by his wife, Rebecca Patterson; daughter, Sheila (Nickie) Nolte; step-sons, Ken and Jim Jester; step-daughter, Mary (James) Sorenson; two granddaughters, Crystal (Justin) Baker and Cortney (Rob) Dayton-Davenport; grandsons, Billy and Brad Patterson; grandchildren: Jessica, Tiffanie and Nickie Nolte; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Helen Patterson; a son, Billy, Jr.; four brothers, Harry, Richard, Adalphus and Donald Patterson; and a step-son, Eric.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Rev. Lou Bradley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or in his memory.

