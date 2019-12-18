Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lee Funeral Home 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton , MD 20735 (301)-868-0900 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lee Funeral Home 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton , MD 20735 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lee Funeral Home 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton , MD 20735 View Map Service 11:30 AM Lee Funeral Home 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton , MD 20735 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Floyd Milligan (Bill), but to his sisters and family growing up he was and still is Floyd, passed away Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, at Heritage Harbour Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis, Md.

Bill was born to Frances Coppersmith on Nov. 7, 1942 in Salisbury, Md. In his early years, Bill was raised by his parents, Russell and Frances Coppersmith in Sharpstown, Md. and eventually moved to Cambridge, Md. where he graduated from Cambridge High school in 1960. After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Navy where he served as a Vietnamese Linguist. When his first tour was about to be up, the National Security Agency (N.S.A) at Fort Meade, Md. recruited him for his talents, and he continued working from 1963 to 1991. There he met the love of his life, the late Beverly E. Milligan (nee Heath), affectionately known as "Bev". After a lot of coercing Bev agreed to marry Bill and on Dec. 3, 1964 they embarked on 51 wonderful years together. Bill and Bev had the great privilege to work for the N.S.A. for the rest of their careers.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Bobby) Fishpaw; younger sister, Emily (T. George) Wittstadt; niece, Heather Wittstadt Bryan; great nephew, Conner, all of Cambridge, Md.; nephew, Marvin (Cindy) Heath of Park Forest, Ill.; great nieces, Ashley (Joe) Nowaczyk of Chicago, Ill. and Megan (Master) Taylor, of Memphis, Tenn.

During his time with the N.S.A., Bill spent much time abroad in Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. After retiring from the Department of Defense in 1991, he took on many volunteer roles to serve the community and most importantly, our veterans. Bill volunteered on the Prince George's County Veterans Advisory Commission, Marlboro Day Committee, Citizens Police Academy and The Citizens Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) along with other public safety organizations, some of which included fingerprinting for the Maryland State Police and teaching hunter safety for The Department of Natural Resources. Bill wore many hats for Prince George's County Police department, Sheriff's Department and the county's public safety agencies. For decades, he was a fixture in the county's public safety community. Bill was the driving force behind the county's annual Public Safety Food Basket Program, now in its 35th year, working to make sure families in need will have food for the Holidays. Bill believed so much in the program that he was working on it from his hospital bed just hours before he passed. As Executive Director of the Prince George's County's Public Assistance Program, Bill was an unwavering supporter of the men and women in public safety. Every year he oversaw the tremendous effort of organizing the County's Public Safety Valor Award Ceremony, which honors

Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735 on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Bill may be directed to the Southern Maryland District Youth Camp PO BOX 30 CLINTON, MD 20735

police officers , sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS personnel as well as Department of Corrections personnel who serve with distinction. Bill also volunteered with the American Legion, there he also wore many hats. He had served as the Upper Marlboro Post 115 Commander and Adjutant and has been a continuous member for 35 years. He served as Prince George's County Commander as well as Southern Maryland District Commander. He served on many Committees and Commissions for County, District and Department. He also served on the Maryland Boys State Staff. Bill was very passionate about all the hats he wore over the years helping with the American Legion to be the best it can be, but nothing gave him more pleasure then serving as Southern Maryland District Youth Camp Chairman for many years. It was his passion to give the young boys and girls a place to enjoy and learn about life and the outdoors.

