MARDELA SPRINGS - William Gerald Foxwell died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Elliott Island, his parents were the late Lennie and Nora Ewell Foxwell.

He graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army. He was part of a Special Forces group sent to Southeast Asia. He worked for Continental Can Co. in Hurlock for over 35 years as a mechanic. He coached the Mardela Boys Softball League for almost a decade and was also an active member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, William Brice of Westminster, Md.; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Lee Foxwell of Laurel, Mace Foxwell of Crisfield and Warren Foxwell of Elliott Island; and his wife of 58 years, Harriet Arlene Foxwell.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Mardela Springs Cemetery.



