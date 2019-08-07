Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-742-5141 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - William Gerald Foxwell passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Harriet Arlene Foxwell.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, William Brice and daughter-in-law, Stacey Foxwell of Westminster, Md.; two grandsons, William Dane and Stacie Foxwell of Fort Myers, Fla. and Clayton Reid Foxwell of Germantown, Md.; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Isabelle and William James Foxwell of Fort Myers, Fla. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Sandra Saulsbury of Mardela Springs and Kay Gambrill of Hebron, Md.

He was a proud Uncle to Joby and Mary Saulsbury of Mardela Springs, Md., Jeff and Vickie Saulsbury of Federalsburg, Md. and Vickie and Al Evans of Spanish Fort, Ala.

Mr. Foxwell was born May 7, 1937 on Elliott Island, Md. to the late Lennie and Nora Ewell Foxwell. He was pre-deceased by three brothers, Roger Lee Foxwell of Laurel, Del., Mace Foxwell of Crisfield, Md. and Warren Foxwell of Elliott Island, Md.

He graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1955. He served in the Unites States Army from 1960 to 1963. He was part of a Special Forces group that President Kennedy sent to Southeast Asia. He left the Army as a SPC 4.

He worked for Continental Can Company in Hurlock, Md. for over 35 years as a mechanic. In his spare time, he coached the Hawks in the Mardela Boys Softball League for almost a decade. He was also an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

In the mid-1970's, he purchased a small farm in Athol, Md. where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He took great pride and much pleasure in tending the farm. It was not unusual to see him making multiple trips there every day. In the last few years when he was not able to get out as much, he enjoyed listening to the hunting stories of family and friends.

He had the gift of gab…he thoroughly enjoyed talking to people wherever he went. In fact, you would often have to break up the conversation if you wanted to get home in time for dinner - his grandsons called it the Foxwell Lock. He truly never met a stranger and he never forgot anyone he met. And although he met them as strangers, he always found a connection between the people he met and the people he knew.

He was blessed with three generous and thoughtful caretakers over the past year who became part of the family. With their help, he enjoyed watching the Orioles play, on most days, and watching the wildlife in his backyard from his dining room table.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and took several memorable trips including Alaska, Mexico and the Grand Canyon.

A funeral service was held on August 4, 2019 at 2pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Md. Visitation was held on Saturday evening from 7pm – 9pm and again one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Mardela Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gerald's honor may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in care of Jeanette Calloway, 8381 Athol Road, Mardela Springs, MD 21837.

Arrangements are being made in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.





