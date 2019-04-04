SALISBURY - William N. "Bill" Hastings Jr. died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late "Skippy" and Mae Hastings.

A 1961 graduate of Wicomico High School, he was also a graduate of Jefferson Business School and Salisbury University. He worked as owner/operator of the Bill Hastings Insurance Agency, and was later employed by Verizon. He was a member of Maryland National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves, and a former member of The Knights of Columbus. He was an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy Hastings; his children, Chad P. Hastings of Texas, Chris M. Hastings of Colorado, Beth Doeberling of Florida, Trey Hastings of Salisbury and Jennifer Wolfrum of Virginia; one grandson; a sister, Gail Spence; and three nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service was held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



