William J. Filutze, 49
SALISBURY - William James Filutze died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Erie, Pa., he graduated from Fairview High School and joined the U.S. Army, where he was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal for his service in Operation Desert Storm. A gifted artist, he later attended Edinboro University and worked as a painter and provided maintenance for several establishments in Ocean City and Salisbury.
He is survived by two sons, Alexander of Salisbury, N.C., and Ethan of Salisbury, Md; his wife of 23 years, Patricia A. Filutze; his father, Patrick J. Filutze of Erie, Pa.; a brother, Dr. John Filutze; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia L. Filutze; and grandparents.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
