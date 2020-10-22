1/
William Joseph Wilson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Wilson Sr., 80
SALISBURY - William Joseph Wilson Sr., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Blacksburg, S.C., he was the son of the late Joe Vernon Wilson Sr. and Princess Mitchell Wilson.
He was raised in Pittsburgh and after high school moved to Salisbury. He worked at the former Peninsula General Hospital and retired from Campbell Soup Co. He also served as a lifeguard and swimming coach at North Lake Park in Salisbury. He was a member of the Queen City Lodge No. 1051 in Salisbury.
He is survived by a son, Minister William J. Wilson Jr. of Washington, D.C.; three daughters, Shelia Hitch of New Castle, Del., Angela Downing of Denton, Texas, and Lillian Kenney of Brooklyn Park, Md.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Wilson Sr.; a grandson; and a brother, Joe Vernon Wilson Jr.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel -- The memorial service will be live-streamed -Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, FACEBOOK page: http://www.facebook.com/jmcfc.live/
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved