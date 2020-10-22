William J. Wilson Sr., 80

SALISBURY - William Joseph Wilson Sr., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Blacksburg, S.C., he was the son of the late Joe Vernon Wilson Sr. and Princess Mitchell Wilson.

He was raised in Pittsburgh and after high school moved to Salisbury. He worked at the former Peninsula General Hospital and retired from Campbell Soup Co. He also served as a lifeguard and swimming coach at North Lake Park in Salisbury. He was a member of the Queen City Lodge No. 1051 in Salisbury.

He is survived by a son, Minister William J. Wilson Jr. of Washington, D.C.; three daughters, Shelia Hitch of New Castle, Del., Angela Downing of Denton, Texas, and Lillian Kenney of Brooklyn Park, Md.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Wilson Sr.; a grandson; and a brother, Joe Vernon Wilson Jr.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







