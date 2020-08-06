William K.

Haslam Sr. 87

SALISBURY - William Kenneth Haslam Sr. died on his 87th birthday, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Jenkintown, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth William Haslam and Ruth Brown Haslam.

A member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, he was involved in the music ministry, singing in the choir and taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. He worked as a sales engineer for several companies, retiring from Tate Engineering in 1995.

He was survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Edwards Haslam; six children, William K. Haslam Jr. of Seal Harbor, Mass., Joe Daniels of Chance, Emily Farrell of Salisbury, Craig Daniels of King George, Va., Laurie Freese of Salisbury and S. Jeanne Robertson of Delmar; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Haslam; and a sister, Shirley Howe.

A funeral service was held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store