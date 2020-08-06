1/
William K. Haslam Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William K.
Haslam Sr. 87
SALISBURY - William Kenneth Haslam Sr. died on his 87th birthday, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Jenkintown, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth William Haslam and Ruth Brown Haslam.
A member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, he was involved in the music ministry, singing in the choir and taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. He worked as a sales engineer for several companies, retiring from Tate Engineering in 1995.
He was survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Edwards Haslam; six children, William K. Haslam Jr. of Seal Harbor, Mass., Joe Daniels of Chance, Emily Farrell of Salisbury, Craig Daniels of King George, Va., Laurie Freese of Salisbury and S. Jeanne Robertson of Delmar; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Haslam; and a sister, Shirley Howe.
A funeral service was held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
My heart is sadden today. Mr. Bill was a loving and caring man. He was a great and wonderful neighbor, who was always willing to help everyone. He and Ms. Barbara had become part of our family. Will be missed by so many of us. My heart goes out to Ms. Barbara and the family.
Patricia Ann Foxwell
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved