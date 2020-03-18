Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kenneth "Ken" Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EWELL, Md. - William Kenneth "Ken" Evans passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born on Smith Island Sept. 8, 1927, he was a son of the late Fred and Essie Evans.

Ken was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran and worked as a Waterman. He was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church, Lions Club, and Waterman's Association.

He was the last survivor of the former Smith Island Baseball Team, "Hill Hawks" and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. He loved watching sports on TV.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Iris Leaha Brimer Evans of Crisfield; daughters, Kathy Sheppard and husband Nelson and Alice Evans all of Crisfield; grandchildren, Jason Tyler and wife Ashley of Holyoke, Mass., Craig Tyler and wife Courtney of Pasadena, and Charlie Evans of Crisfield; great-grandchildren, Violet Grace Tyler and William Bennet Tyler; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hoover Evans and Harold Evans.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ewell United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Everett Landon officiated and Rev. Jim Evans assisted. Interment followed in Ewell Church Cemetery.

Viewings were held Friday morning at Bradshaw & Sons from 10-11 a.m. and Friday evening at Ewell Church from 7-9 p.m.

A special boat for funeral passengers, The Chelsea Lane Tyler, departed Somers Cove Marina Saturday at 12 p.m. and returned following the funeral service. Passengers also used the Capt. Jason which left the Crisfield City Dock at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ewell United Methodist Church, c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.





