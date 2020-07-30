William Kenneth Haslam, Sr., 87
SALISBURY - William Kenneth Haslam, Sr. passed away peacefully on his 87th birthday, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Jenkintown, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth William Haslam and Ruth Brown Haslam.
Bill was a devoted member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene where he was involved in the music ministry, singing in the choir and in many specials over the years. He also faithfully taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Bill was also a member of NAMI (National Association for the Mentally Ill). He worked as a sales engineer for several companies, retiring from Tate Engineering in 1995. After retirement, Bill was then employed at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene as the Buildings and Property's Manager until 2015. He loved nature and being outside enjoying God's creation. Bill was a devout Christian and a friend to all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Edwards Haslam; 6 children, William K. Haslam, Jr. of Seal Harbor, Mass., Joe Daniels (Sharon) of Chance, Emily Farrell of Salisbury, Craig Daniels (Ann) of King George, Va., Laurie Freese (David) of Salisbury, and S. Jeanne Robertson of Delmar, Del.; 11 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Haslam; and a sister, Shirley Howe.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Joel Beiler and Rev. Larry Dunlap officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Committal services will follow at St. Paul's U.M.C. Cemetery in Wenona. Services will be live streamed. Please be reminded of wearing a mask and social distancing at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, 27765 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 and or NAMI Maryland Lower Shore, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.