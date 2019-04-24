Crisfield - William L. "Bill" Dize died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
Born Nov. 9, 1920 in Cape Charles, Va., he was a son of the late Mahlon A. and Margaret E. Crockett Dize. His wife of 69 years, LaVerne G. Lahner Dize, died Oct. 4, 2010.
A United States Air Force veteran, Mr. Dize was a retired sheet metal worker at Maryland Ship Building and Dry Dock in Baltimore. Following retirement he was a fishing charter boat captain which he loved.
He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a wonderful and devoted husband and father and was a loving caregiver to both his late mother and late wife.
He is survived by his children, JoAnn Costa of Crisfield, William L. Dize, Jr. and wife Kathy of Cumberland, Wayne Dize and wife Mary of Arbutus, Mahlon Dize and wife Annie of Odenton, Evelyn Dorman of Crisfield, and Norman Dize and wife Denise of Florida; daughter-in-law, Susan Dize of Baltimore; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Diane L. Pruitt; a brother, Raymond Dize; and a son-in-law, Perry Dorman.
A viewing was Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. A procession to Sunnyridge Memorial Park for the graveside service and interment followed. Rev. John Thorne officiated.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshwandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 24, 2019