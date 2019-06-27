SALISBURY - William L. "Ting" Watts died at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., his parents were the late Howard and Lula Mae Watts.
He was formerly employed with the New York State Department of Health as a Mental Health Counselor.
He is survived by his spouse, Loeberta Libert; sons, Terrance and Antoine Watts; sisters, Selina Jones, Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Shelia Watts, all of Salisbury; and other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherman and Shawn Watts.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019