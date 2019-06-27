William L. Watts

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences for your loss. You are not alone..."
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of..."
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-742-1297
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - William L. "Ting" Watts died at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., his parents were the late Howard and Lula Mae Watts.
He was formerly employed with the New York State Department of Health as a Mental Health Counselor.
He is survived by his spouse, Loeberta Libert; sons, Terrance and Antoine Watts; sisters, Selina Jones, Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Shelia Watts, all of Salisbury; and other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherman and Shawn Watts.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.