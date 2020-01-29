East New Market - William L. Wingate passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on Sept. 23, 1944 and was a son of the late Otis L. Wingate, Sr. and Myra Insley Wingate.

He attended schools in Cambridge. Mr. Wingate worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center and retired with 30 plus years of service. He enjoyed fishing and going to the boat races.

He is survived by his son, Billy Wingate and wife Kim of East New Market; two grandchildren, Kris Wingate and Myra Wingate; a sister, Louise Griffith of College Park; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Wingate was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Faye Hill; three brothers, Otis Wingate, Jr., Wendell Wingate and Edgar Wingate, Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Lt. Col. William Crabson officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



