William Littleton Jr.

Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort and mercy, Grant the family hope..."
  • "So sorry to hear of his passing, my condolences to the..."
    - Bruce Bell
  • "My love, thoughts and prayers to the family. I have a lot..."
  • "So sorry to learn of Billy's passing and send my..."
    - Leslie Elliott
  • "It's so hard to believe he is no longer with us. That when..."
    - Juanita Bowman
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsville Cemetery
Obituary
PITTSVILLE - William R. "Billy" Littleton Jr. died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late William R. Littleton Sr. and Constance Ann Littleton.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1974. His career was spent in the hotel and hospitality industry, beginning as a cook at the Sheraton in Salisbury. He worked for Clarion Hotels for more than 30 years.
He is survived by a sister, Michelle Littleton Foster of Pocomoke City; a brother, Michael R. Littleton of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Littleton.
A visitation was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar with interment in Pittsville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019
