PITTSVILLE - William R. "Billy" Littleton Jr. died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late William R. Littleton Sr. and Constance Ann Littleton.

He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1974. His career was spent in the hotel and hospitality industry, beginning as a cook at the Sheraton in Salisbury. He worked for Clarion Hotels for more than 30 years.

He is survived by a sister, Michelle Littleton Foster of Pocomoke City; a brother, Michael R. Littleton of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Littleton.

A visitation was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar with interment in Pittsville Cemetery.



