SALISBURY - William Loux Lord died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Milbourne E. and Rebecca N. Lord.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1947 and served as a paratrooper in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He otained his degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957. He retired from NASA Wallops Flight Facility after 30 years as the Wallops Test Director. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury and a past member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Pocomoke City. He was a member of Elks Lodge 1624, American Legion 64, and was a longtime member at Nutter's Crossing Golf Course.
He is survived by his daughters, Scotty L. Ellerbe of Boone, N.C., Lindy L. Revell of Wyers Cave, Va., Chessie L. Hickman of Horntown and Heidi L. Butler of Richmond; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Lord of Rehoboth Beach; and a niece.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jenny D. Lord; brothers, Edward Lord and Robert Lord; and a sister, Jacquelyn L. Ennis.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Parsons Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 3, 2019