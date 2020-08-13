William M. Brown, 85

OCEAN PINES - William M. "Bill" Brown died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with lung cancer. Born in McKeesport, Pa., he was a son of the late Harry and Ruth Bitler Brown of Ocean City.

His family moved to Ocean City when he was 6 years old and he graduated from Ocean City High School in 1952. He was part of the Eastern Shore's first basketball team to win a state title. He graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College with a Teaching degree in 1958 and then served in the U.S. Army as a cryptographer. After his tour of duty, he taught math and attended the University of West Virginia, where he received his master's degree in 1971. He became Vice Principal of Stephen Decatur High School and then Principal of Worcester County Vocational Center. He retired in 1992, but continued to repair and maintain the student's lockers in Worcester County Schools. He was a member of the Berlin Lions Club and the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club for 46 years. He made fireplace mantels for Custom Tile in Parsonsburg.

He is survived by his children, Denise Gardner of Salisbury, Dayna Schiff of Selbyville and Kenneth Brown of Snow Hill; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale "Dick" Brown, Neil "Buck" Brown and Gordon "Hut" Brown; and his sister, Marilyn Brown Balderson.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Berlin Lions Club on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.







