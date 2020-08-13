1/
William M. Brown
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
William M. Brown, 85
OCEAN PINES - William M. "Bill" Brown died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with lung cancer. Born in McKeesport, Pa., he was a son of the late Harry and Ruth Bitler Brown of Ocean City.
His family moved to Ocean City when he was 6 years old and he graduated from Ocean City High School in 1952. He was part of the Eastern Shore's first basketball team to win a state title. He graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College with a Teaching degree in 1958 and then served in the U.S. Army as a cryptographer. After his tour of duty, he taught math and attended the University of West Virginia, where he received his master's degree in 1971. He became Vice Principal of Stephen Decatur High School and then Principal of Worcester County Vocational Center. He retired in 1992, but continued to repair and maintain the student's lockers in Worcester County Schools. He was a member of the Berlin Lions Club and the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club for 46 years. He made fireplace mantels for Custom Tile in Parsonsburg.
He is survived by his children, Denise Gardner of Salisbury, Dayna Schiff of Selbyville and Kenneth Brown of Snow Hill; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale "Dick" Brown, Neil "Buck" Brown and Gordon "Hut" Brown; and his sister, Marilyn Brown Balderson.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Berlin Lions Club on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Berlin Lions Club
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
10 entries
August 11, 2020
I had Mr Brown as a math teacher at Stephen Decatur and an advisor for student government. I consider him one of my favorite teachers. May he rest in peace and his famly enjoy many fond memories of their time together.
Hilda Gail Cropper-Donaway
August 10, 2020
Kenny I have many fond memories of Bill. He was my J.V. basketball coach at SDHS in 8th grade and soccer coach for a couple years. It seemed like our paths just kept crossing over the years, always in a positive manner.
He always seemed to have a smile on his face.
Remember all the good times.
Jesse Lynch
Jesse Lynch
Friend
August 10, 2020
Kenny - We are both so sorry to read about your dad's passing. Sending prayers to you and your family. David and Susan Age
Susan Age
August 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family. Bill always seemed to be laughing, fun to be around.
Janice & Norman Bunting
Friend
August 8, 2020
Mr. Brown was such a nice man. He always had a great smile. He taught me math in the 8th grade. I remember him doing a handstand and walking on his hands! He knew how to teach as well as entertain us. I don’t remember any other class that fun! My condolences go out to all three of his children! God Bless ! Ruth Wise Phillips
Ruth Phillips
August 8, 2020
Dayna our hearts ache for you. We knew your dad through you and knew he was a good man because your eyes lit up when you talked about him. Curt & Denise
Curt Coy
Friend
August 8, 2020
Had Mr. Brown as a teacher, nice man and quite a gymnast. May he RIP.
Tom Lynch
August 8, 2020
Dear Dayna, Kenny and family,
I’m so sorry to hear about your dad. He was a good man.
Shirley Moran
August 8, 2020
Dayna and family. My heart breaks for you and your families. Im praying for peace and understanding. Sending my love!!!
Dottie Meadows
Friend
August 7, 2020
Bill was a fun guy and nice friend, we had many fun times on the golf course, my condolences to his family
Ted Jenkins
