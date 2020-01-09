DELMAR - William R. Alvaro died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Delmar. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Frank Francis Alvaro and Ida Marie Iannuzzi Alvaro.

He worked for Credit Plus in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Alvaro; his children, Jessica Mewborn, Richard Elliott III, Jennifer Hinote and Shawn Hinote; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; brothers, Frank Alvaro Jr. and Nick Alvaro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Alvaro; and a sister, Carmella Hartley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



