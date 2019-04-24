Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - William Randall Bradshaw, Sr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Atria Assisted Living in Salisbury.

Born June 3, 1934 in Cambridge, Randall was a son of the late Mildred Marshall Bradshaw and Noble Linwood Bradshaw. He attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High.

After his graduation, Randall enlisted in the

On Nov. 9, 1961 Randall married the former Barbara Ann Lawson. They were blessed with three sons. Barbara passed away Jan. 23, 1988.

Upon his returning to civilian life, Randall began a career with Perdue Foods. Starting on the line he worked his way up to Quality Control Supervisor.

Randall and his second wife Ruth Ann, whom he married on June 17, 1989, were active members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Randall was involved in all the church functions, the soup days, the flower fairs and will always be remembered for the famous oyster sandwiches. Ruth Ann passed away Feb. 21, 2015.

Always a very active person, Randall enjoyed genealogy and had compiled detail Tombstone records of a number of the local cemeteries.

Surviving are his sons, William R. Bradshaw II and wife Amy of Laurel, Del., MSGT Noble F. Bradshaw and wife Mary Ellen of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; step-son, Don Kinnamon and wife Deborah of Cambridge; step-daughter, Lisa Ann Paredes and husband Michael of Delmar; brother, Roy L. Bradshaw and wife Faye of Cambridge; grandchildren, Candi Price, Matthew Bradshaw Jacklyn Bores (Shane), Brandon Bradshaw, Clint Kinnamon, Christa Peek(Elmo), Olivia Parades and Rachael Parades; great-grandchildren, Annika Price, Hunter Kinnamon, Raine Peek, Miranda Peek and Ronin Bradshaw; along with nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents and wives; was a brother, Robert F. Bradshaw; and a son, Lawson B. Bradshaw.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be long time friend Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr.

Interment will take place in East New Market Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be Don Kinnamon, Clint Kinnamon, R.C. Bradshaw, Jay Bradshaw, Brandon Bradshaw and Ricky Bradshaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Randall can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





