WESTOVER - William Raymond Pruitt, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at his home.

Born in Baltimore on Oct. 12, 1959, he was a son of Doris Marie Crockett Adkins of Westover and the late William Raymond Pruitt.

He was a boat builder for many years at Chesapeake Boats in Crisfield and was currently manager of Kingston Construction Poultry Equipment in Pocomoke.

He was a life member of Marion Fire Department and was also a member of Sons of American Legion Post #16 in Crisfield.

He enjoyed boats, being on the water, crabbing, tinkering in his garage, and drinking Natural Light. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends and doting on his grandkids. He truly cared about people, and was always willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother; he is survived by his wife of 14 years, Carol Lynn Marsh Pruitt of Westover; children, William J. "Billy" Pruitt of Westover, StephenWard (Christen Tyler) of Crisfield, Ashley Crockett (Tyler) of Crisfield, and Michael White, Jr. of Crisfield; two sisters, Donna Milliner (Mark Good) of Crisfield, and Diana Parks (Matt) of Westover; a brother, Keith Pruitt (Carol Howard) of Westover; grandchildren, Jamyson Ward, Khloe Crockett, Tyler Crockett, Jr., Maxwell Crockett, Danielle Burke, and Owen Monroe; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial service officiated by The Rev. David Parke was Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817; Marion Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Marion, MD 21838; or Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion P.O. Box 126, Crisfield, MD 21817.

306 W. Main St.

Crisfield , MD 21817

