My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
CRISFIELD - William Raymond "Ray" Shanks, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1937 in New Jersey and grew up in Grasonville, Md. He was a son of William Raymond and Rosie Mansfield Shanks.
He was a Waterman for over 50 years working all areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. In later years, he started Ray's Bush Hog and Mowing business which eventually led to mower and small engine repair and servicing. He attended Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion Station.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen of Crisfield; four children, William R. Shanks, Jr., Thomas Lewis Shanks (Penny), Marvin Darryl Shanks (Dana), and Amy Lynn Shanks Hawkins (Steve); eight grandchildren, Shannon Shanks, Jason Shanks (Kate), Jenni Mae Whipkey, Sarah Eden (Joshua), Erin Reynolds (Colby), David Shanks, Michael Shanks, and Craig Anthony Hawkins; three step-children, Timothy Linton (Tabatha), Donna Walston (Alex), Bobbi Fae Taylor (Rocky); 11 step-grandchildren, Aaron Garrison (Meghan), Brian Cullen (Ashley), Kayla Garrison, Delilah Garrison, Tim Linton (Ashley), Brandon Linton (Laura), Leah Howe, Kelli Fae Sherman, Berkley Kelly, Keisha Cooper Wilson (Trey), and Michelle Cooper; and three sisters, Lorraine Cohey (Charley), Eleanor Towers, and Diana Lee Connell.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Alfred Shanks; a grandchild, Brooklyn Nicole Riggin who passed at 5 months gestation; a step-daughter, Jodi Kae Cooper; and a step-granddaughter, Jodi Kae Lewis.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside was held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park on Friday, May 8, 2020. Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated. There will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 5910 Crisfield Highway, Marion Station, MD 21838, or to Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 13, 2020.