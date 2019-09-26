William Schamehorn Jr.

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - William L. Schamehorn, Jr. died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Salisbury. He was the son of the late William and Marguerite Schamehorn.
He worked for more than 30 years at Proctor and Gamble in the Human Resources Department. After his retirement, he worked in Janitorial Services at Salisbury University.
He is survived by his wife, Johanna Schamehorn; a son, David Schamehorn of Florida; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 26, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
