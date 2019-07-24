Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY - William T. "Bill" Jones of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield and

Born in Crisfield Sept. 14, 1940, he was a son of the late Tawes and Ruby Riggin Jones. He was the retired owner of Quality Canon Copier.

Bill was a unique person who had a "happy go lucky" personality. He loved people and always would offer a helping hand whenever there was something that needed to be fixed. He loved to tinker with cars, motorcycles, boats, and all things electronic which was a hobby in which he was gifted. In addition, music was a big part of his life and he enjoyed traveling to various places to sing and play guitar.

He is survived by his brother, Robert E. Jones and wife Ruth of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Terry Riggin were Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

To send condolences, please visit





