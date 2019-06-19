CRISFIELD - William Terry Sterling Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home.
Born in Crisfield April 20, 1938, he was a son of the late Kirk William Sterling, Sr. and Frances Eva Riggin Sterling.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, he earned his Bachelor's degree in education from Salisbury University and his Master's from Morgan State University. He taught high school in Reisterstown for four years, and later was a private contractor at NASA until his retirement. He was also a US Air Force veteran.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Crisfield where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed gardening and tending to the fruit orchards at his historic home, Makepeace.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Bryn McGuire of Sweet Valley, Pa.; his sisters and brother, Barbara "Bobbie" Sterling Somers of Crisfield, Rebecca "Becky" Waters of Casa Grande, Ariz., Kirk "Kirkie" Sterling, Jr. of Arnold, Md., and Debbie McLaughlin of Salisbury; a grandson, Tyler James McGuire; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29th, at 2 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church. Rev. Sumner Jones will officiate and a meal will be served immediately following the services at the church.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 19, 2019