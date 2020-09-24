William T. Corbin, 97

SALISBURY - William Thomas Corbin died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late George William Corbin and Annie Sturgis Corbin.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury where he served as an usher and trustee. Prior to retiring, he was employed by Pocahontas Inc. as a truck driver and concrete mixer.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Norris Kimble Corbin; a daughter, Alva Corbin Lisby; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Nock Corbin; a stepdaughter, Angela Gilmore; a stepson, Thomas Gaither; three sisters, Bernice Dale, Lillian Brown and Mildred Brown; and two brothers, James Corbin and Marion Corbin.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.







