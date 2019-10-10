DELMAR - William W. Gillis died at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Born in Delmar, he was a son of the late Herbert and Bessie Mae Gillis.

He graduated from Delmar High School, where he played football. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945 and was a former member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276. He worked as Industrial Electrician with IBEW Local 24 in Baltimore and later worked at the Indian River Power Plant.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Opal Lee Caudill Gillis; daughters, Diane Miller of Hacksneck, Va., Nancy Gillis of Delmar and Trish Bragg of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Laurence Gillis.

A memorial service with military honors was held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



